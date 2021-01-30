Quader urges AL men to abide by party discipline



Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday called upon the AL leaders and workers to abide by the party discipline and rules in doing politics."Organizational steps will be taken, if anyone is found involved with wrongdoing by using party identity," he told the introductory meeting of AL women affairs sub-committee at the party president's Dhanmondi political office.





He joined it through a videoconferencing from his official residence on parliament premises. Mentioning that a person cannot get post in more than onecommittees of the party, Quader said if anyone holds position in any associate bodies, he or she will have to resign from previous post to get new position in any committee, reports BSS.





He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government is a woman-friendly government after the post-1975 period.The government has taken tougher stance against violence on women in the recent period, he said, adding that the door of AL will remain closed for those who will be found involved with repression against women.





The minister urged all to come forward in taking ahead all sorts of women-friendly programme for the betterment of the country.Turning to local government polls, Quader said the party will take actions against those who will be rebel candidates against party-nominated contestants in local polls.Actions will also be taken against those who will patronize or incite the rebel candidates, he added.





The AL general secretary said BNP leaders are spreading 'shameless' falsehood over the results of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) polls.If BNP creates election atmosphere without making evil attempts to make the polls questionable, there could be a possibility for that party to become an opponent of AL, he said.





Joining the polls nominally, Quader said, BNP resorted to the path of terrorism to spoil the peaceful election atmosphere.About BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's allegation of kicking out BNP's agent from polling centers, Quader said where there was no agent of BNP in polling centers, the allegation of kicking out their agent is absurd and baseless.





As a leader of a registered political party of the Election Commission (EC), Mirza Fakhrul's irresponsible comments over the EC are devoid of decorum.Earlier, AL women affairs sub-committee leaders paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreath at his portrait at Dhanmondi road number 32.







