EU publishes disputed AstraZeneca jab deal



The European Commission has published its contract with drug-maker AstraZeneca to buy the company's Covid vaccine, amid a row over supplies. The move came hours after Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen increased pressure on the company over its decision to reduce supplies to the EU.The contract signed in August contained "binding orders", she told German radio, and called for an explanation.The vaccine is expected to be approved by the EU medicines regulator later.The EU decided to publish the contract to try to back its argument that the company is reneging on its commitments.





Large sections of the contract, published with the agreement of AstraZeneca, have been blanked out - redacted - to protect sensitive information, reports BBC.These include some paragraphs dealing with costs, guaranteed delivery dates and intellectual property.Following publication, there has been debate over the phrase in the contract which says "best reasonable effort".





EU officials say AstraZeneca has been asked to send some doses manufactured in the UK to the continent to make up the shortfall, but the company said on Wednesday that its contract for UK supplies prevented this.





An EU source familiar with the talks told the BBC that AstraZeneca's UK facilities were obliged to supply vaccine to the EU. "This is not an option, it is a contractual obligation… a declaration by AstraZeneca as to where the drug substance manufacturing will take place." The UK plants are not back-up facilities; they are part of the main network, the source added.





What is the issue?

The August deal was for 300 million doses for the EU, to be delivered after regulatory approval, with an option for 100 million more.But EU sources say they now expect to get only about a quarter of the 100 million vaccines they were expecting to receive by March, a shortfall of about 75 million jabs.The EU is under pressure after criticism that the pace of vaccinations in several member states has been too slow.AstraZeneca says the production problems are at its plants in the Netherlands and Belgium.









