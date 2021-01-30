1,778 more Rohingyas land in Bhasan Char

A total of 1,778 more Rohingyas landed in Bhasan Char on Friday from Cox's Bazar camps. -Agency



As many as 1,778 Rohingyas landed in Bhasan Char on Friday from Chattogram city's Patenga Boat Club in the third phase as part of their relocation under the supervision of Bangladesh Navy after 29 days later of second batch.They came to Patenga from Ukhiya Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar and started their journey with the help of five naval ships for Bhasan Char around 10.20 am on Friday after an overnight stay at a temporary transit camp of BAF Shaheen College here. On December 4, 2020, the first group of 1,642 Rohingyas reached Bhasan Char while the second batch of 1,804 ill-fated people landed in the island on December 29 under the supervision of the Bangladesh Navy.





Mohammad Samsuddauja, additional commissioner of the government's Refugee Relief and Repatriation Office said that the third batch of 1,778 Rohingyas reached at Bhasan Char around 3 pm from city's Patenga Boat Club under the supervision of the Navy with the help of four naval ships.He also said that more than 1,300 Rohingy Refugees will also go to the island today (January 30). Concerned people informed that near one lakh Rohingyas will be taken to Bhasan Char in phases. In the first phase, about 3,500 Rohingyas has already been taken there.





In addition, food items have been stored in Bhasan Char for three months. Initially, cooked food will be provided to Rohingyas by different NGO's. Representatives of 22 NGOs have started their respective works at Bhasan Char for this.Bangladesh has been hosting more than 1.1 million Rohingyas on humanitarian grounds.





Leave Your Comments