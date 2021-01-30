Jatiya Party for 'auto pass' in polls too



Jatiya Party secretary general Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu has said only 'auto pass' can stop polls-related violence and bloodshed.He made the observation while speaking at a prayer at Jatiya Party's Banani Office on Friday seeking recovery of his party chairman G M Quader from illness.





Bablu said, ''I demand 'auto pass' in polls as it can stop voting-related violence and bloodshed.'' He went on to add, ''Two poor mothers lost their sons during the Chattogram city polls that marked unprecedented violence and voting-fraud.''''So, form a powerful election commission. Otherwise, allow 'auto pass' in polls like that of this year's HSC examinations in order to save lives and livelihoods of people.'' Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu added further.





Leave Your Comments