Schools to remain shut until Feb 14



The government has extended the shutdown of schools and educational institutions across the country, except for Kawmi madrasas, until Feb 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.The education ministry came up with the announcement in a statement on Friday.







Bangladesh announced the closure of all schools on Mar 17 following the outbreak of aggressive Covid-19. The shutdown period has since been extended on several occasions, most recently until Jan 30. The relentless virus also led to the cancellation of the HSC and equivalent exams, originally slated for Apr 1.The authorities has also cancelled PEC exams for the fifth graders, and JSC and JDC exams for the eighth graders along with the annual exams for students of Class VI to Class X.





