HSC results today



The government is going to publish the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams today.Education Minister Dipu Moni said in a statement on Friday that the results would be announced at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital's Segunbagicha at 10:30 am. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join the programme via video conference from her official residence- Ganabhaban.





Meanwhile, the Education Ministry in a press release imposed restrictions on gathering at educational institutions because the results will be published online.Last year's HSC and equivalent exams were scheduled to begin on Apr 1, but were eventually cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.





Recently, the Parliament has passed three amendment bills, allowing the government to publish the outcome of exams without actually holding the tests.More than 1.3 million students are awaiting the results, which will be determined using a stop-gap system of averaging the scores of the JSC and SSC assessments.





Leave Your Comments