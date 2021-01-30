Registration only on Surokkha website

Pro-Vice Chancellor of BSMMU Prof Shahana Rahman shows victory sign after receiving Covid-19 vaccine shot at BSMMU point. -AA



The government had a plan to open the Covid-19 registration app and web application along with the inauguration of the immunisation drive, but people can get registered only through the website for now.There is also a limited registration option on the website to manage it properly.







Registration platform Surokkha at www.surokkha. gov.bd is not open for registration of all categories now.State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "The health ministry asked us to set up the web application for online registration and we have prepared it accordingly. If the health ministry shows eagerness about the app, we will prepare to launch it as well."







A mobile version of the web application has made it easier to use for registration, he said. Approximately 3,000 registrations were completed until Friday morning, he said, adding that those who have accurately entered their details have been properly registered.Health Minister Zahid Maleque said, "Clarification was required as to why the registration is not possible on the app while it is available on the website although the Surokkha platform is ready.





"They were supposed to be launched together," he added.The minister went on to add, "This matter is under the control of the ICT ministry. They have created the app and they will do whatever necessary for it. Our job is to give the go-ahead. It should have started by now."





Director General of Health Services ABM Khurshid Alam said they were told it was supposed to be available on all smartphones except iPhones for now.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the vaccination drive on January 27.







