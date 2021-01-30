Secy-level talks before Modi's Dhaka visit

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and his Indian counterpart Harsh Vardhan Shringla. -BSS



Bangladesh-India will hold home secretary and commerce secretary level talks and the much-expected Joint River Commission (JRC) before the upcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dhaka in March this year.





The decision was taken at the Bangladesh-India Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) held on Friday in New Delhi. Indian High Commission in Dhaka sent a press release to The Asian Age in this regard.Foreign secretaries of both the countries led their respected delegation to the FOC when they reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral interest ranging from Covid-19 cooperation to security issues.





Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit Dhaka on March 26 at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to join the 50the anniversary celebration of Independence of Bangladesh and the Birth Centenary of Bangladesh's Founding Father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the 50th year of bilateral ties.





"Both the sides also agreed to hold the next Home Secretary Level Talks, Commerce Secretary Level Talks and the Secretary Level Meeting of Joint Rivers Commission before the March 2021 Summit," a statement said. They also discussed about the preparation for the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dhaka in March this year and events relating to the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.





Covid-19 cooperation, trade and investment, connectivity, border management, water sharing, security and defence cooperation were featured the meeting as the two countries reviewed the progress achieved in bilateral ties. Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen co-chaired the meeting, held here in a "fruitful" manner, the statement added.





The Bangladesh Foreign Secretary was accompanied by Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Mohammad Imran, Secretary (East) Ambassador Mashfee Shams and representatives from the ministries of foreign affairs, commerce and water resources. The Indian delegation comprised of representatives from the ministries of external affairs, home affairs, commerce and industry, Jal Shakti and finance.





The meeting also decided to further strengthen the ongoing coordination to jointly celebrate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh, the 50th year of bilateral diplomatic ties and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh.On participation of Bangladesh's tri-service contingent in the Republic Day parade in India this year, the both sides expressed their appreciation for the participation.





Both the sides noted with satisfaction the renewal of the Air Travel Bubble arrangement and swift implementation of the Lines of Credit in the bilateral development partnership. Ambassador Masud bin Momen during his stay in New Delhi will visit the Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition currently on display at Vigyan Bhawan and will be interacting with Indian Foreign Service Officer Trainees at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service.









