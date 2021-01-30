EU backtracks on vaccine export controls for NI





The EU has reversed its decision to temporarily override part of the Brexit deal amid an ongoing row over Covid vaccine supplies in the bloc.





The move would have seen checks at the border of Ireland and Northern Ireland to prevent shipments entering the UK.





But the European Commission later said it will ensure the Northern Ireland Protocol is "unaffected".





Boris Johnson had expressed "grave concerns" about the plan in a phone call with the commission's president.





President Ursula von der Leyen later tweeted to say she had held "constructive talks" with the prime minister.





She said they had "agreed on the principle that there should not be restrictions on the export of vaccines by companies where they are fulfilling contractual responsibilities".





The EC proposals had also sparked concern from Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster and Irish prime minister Micheál Martin.





Mr Martin welcomed the EU's reversal, describing it as a "positive development given the many challenges we face in tackling Covid-19".





The Brexit deal guarantees an open border between the EU and Northern Ireland, with no controls on exported products.





However, the EU had announced it would trigger a clause to introduce the export controls on vaccines to Northern Ireland.





On Friday, the bloc invoked Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol in a bid to prevent the region becoming a backdoor for EU vaccines to be sent to the wider UK. The EU previously said its actions were "justified" to avert problems caused by a lack of supply.





It was not thought that the move would directly disadvantage Northern Ireland, which gets its vaccine supplies through the UK procurement system.





Despite backtracking on Northern Ireland, the EU is still introducing new controls giving member states the power to block exports of the coronavirus vaccine to countries including the UK - should they want to.





It was the latest development in a deepening dispute over the vaccine producer AstraZeneca's delivery commitments to the EU.





The bloc agreed to buy up to 400m doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine last year, and on Friday the EU's drugs regulator approved the vaccine's use for all adults.





But the firm said that due to problems at one of its EU factories, supplies would be reduced by about 60% in the first quarter of 2021.





In a statement released on Friday evening, a No 10 spokesman said Mr Johnson had spoken to Mrs von der Leyen and expressed his "grave concerns" about the "potential impact" of the EU's actions on vaccine exports, urging it to "urgently clarify its intentions".

