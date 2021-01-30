PM unveils HSC, equivalent results





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today unveiled Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations results this morning.





Releasing the results of 11 education boards, she said the result was published following the international standards that the other countries exercised due to the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.





Sheikh Hasina hoped this result would bring a positive outcome to the student’s life by helping them continue their academic life.





The premier joined the results handover and publishing ceremony virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban here. The event took place at International Mother Language Institute auditorium.





Candidates will be able to get their results from websites and through SMS from 11:00am.





Examinees can get the results from the education board website http://www.educationboardresults.gov.bd/ and also from the websites of their respective education boards.





Earlier, Chairmen of 11 education boards – nine general boards, one madrasha education board and one technical education board – handed over their results.





On behalf of the Prime Minister, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni received the results.





Dipu Moni gave welcome speech at the ceremony while Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury delivered the closing remarks.





Secondary and higher education division secretary Md. Mahbub Hossain conducted the event.





Usually, HSC exams take place in April-May, but it wasn’t held last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On March 17, the government closed all schools, colleges and universities to contain the spread of coronavirus. Now, the closure was extended till February 14.





The scheduled HSC and equivalent exams were cancelled on October 7 last due to the pandemic. It was decided that students will get their results based on their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Junior School Certificate (JSC) results.

