Educational institutions to reopen if situation improves in February: PM





Reiterating her call to countrymen to maintain health guidelines properly to contain COVID-19, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the government would reopen the educational institutions if the Coronvirus situation improves in February.





“. . . We would watch the situation in February. If the state in February remains well then we will reopen the educational institutions on a limited scale,” she said.





The premier was addressing the results handover and publishing ceremony of HSC and equivalent examinations at International Mother Language Institute, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban here this morning.





She said the government would take necessary measures to reopen the educational institutions so the students can go to schools, colleges and universities.





In this regard, Sheikh Hasina said they mull to do all possible measures “but for that, all people will have to maintain health protection guidelines properly to tackle COVID-19”.





She urged the people to get prepared mentally to receive COVID-19 inoculation as the government has already started vaccination in the country.





She mentioned the government made a deal to get COVID-19 vaccine paying in advance since the beginning of its research so it is possible to bring it in the country whenever it is invented and gets WHO’s approval for use.





The prime minister said she has already directed the authorities concerned that teachers and all people involved in schools, colleges and universities are given the vaccine as early as possible.





Earlier, Chairmen of 11 education boards – nine general boards, one madrasha education board and one technical education board – handed over their results.





On behalf of the Prime Minister, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni received the results.





Dipu Moni gave welcome speech at the ceremony while Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury delivered the closing remarks.





Secondary and higher education division secretary Md. Mahbub Hossain conducted the event.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the HSC and equivalent results have been prepared following the international standard that the other countries exercised for their students.





In addition, the opinion of a panel of experts related to education has also been taken along with considering other issues in preparing this result, she added.





She asked those criticizing the results in this new system to refrain from making unnecessary criticisms.





Sheikh Hasina said the useless discussions will only mount pressure on the students who are already burdened with mental stress due to the closure of educational institutions for a long time.





“The negative comments would put psychological stress on the students, and I request you to stop making such comments,” she said.





The premier said many people are saying many things “but I think it would be better not to make unnecessary comments or creating bitterness”.





She said preparing the result was a huge tough job as the authorities concerned have to consider all other relevant aspects, including JSC and SSC results.





“We don’t want a year to be ruined in a student’s life, rather we want their academic life to continue and that is why this result was published,” she added.





Mentioning that the educational institutions has been closed since March 18 last year due to Covid-19 pandemic, the head of the government said they started “Amar Ghore, Amar School” proramme at Sangsad TV from March 29, 2020 to keep the students engaged in academic activities.





In addition, these academic activities have been uploaded on different online platforms so the student can see those again at their convenient times, she said.





Apart from the initiatives through Sangsad TV, Sheikh Hasina also briefly highlighted different initiatives taken by the government and educational institutions such as NU student apps, NU college apps, NU teachers app and NU phone directory apps of National University (NU), 6,000 online lectures in 31 disciplines of NU, consultation with teachers by calling 3336 and preparing assignments instead of traditional annual examination due to Covid-19.





The premier requested the students to participate in online classes and academic activities actively, and also urged the guardians to keep a vigil to make their children attentive to studies.

