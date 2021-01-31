2021 Could be the year of digital shopping and advertising



The breakout of Covid-19 had brought new challenges for SMEs, big businesses, and everyone alike. Shops and marketplaces that were once crowded had become deserted. According to the Bureau of Statistics, Bangladesh experienced commendable economic growth with a GDP growth rate of 5.24 % (2019/2020) before the pandemic. The pandemic changed the game completely. Businesses were forced into a new reality. To survive, they had to come up with alternative solutions.





As the country went into a lockdown in response to the COVID outbreak, everything was shut down, but the internet remained active. Once the dust of the initial lockdown struggle had settled, the online platforms came as a blessing for the consumers. The use of social media platforms took a massive leap in every sector, from entertainment to business. As a result, new and old SMEs were getting remarkable responses due to the mass's dependency on digital platforms.





Trust in online shopping increased.





According to E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (E-cab), the growth of online sales had increased 70 to 80 percent during the pandemic. A prime example of this is the rise in Bangladeshi online grocery shopping which experienced rapid growth during the lockdown. Based onLightCastle Partners[1] research, a well-known e-commerce grocery store witnessed daily order increment to 5000 orders, and the average order basket increased from BDT 1300 to BDT 3750. As days passed, consumers started to get comfortable with online platforms, and it gave new hope to numerous business owners, both new and old. The business owners had survived this challenge because of the change in the consumer's spending pattern. Consumers are now more dependable and comfortable with online platforms and shopping online.







Based on the latest data from German Based research organization Statista, the e-commerce market of Bangladesh in 2019 stood at 1,648 million US dollars which will increase to 2 thousand 77 million this year and in 2023, the market size will be 3 thousand 77 million dollars. Keeping this trajectory in mind it could be said that online shopping is here to stay and could lead the Bangladesh economy in the upcoming year.





New Year - New Opportunities to promote e-commerce on social media





The lockdown hadn't only taught the people of Bangladesh about the importance of digital platforms; it also showed the business owners the opportunities they have on online social media platforms. According toIDLC Finance Ltd.'s [2] monthly business review, more than 300,000 Bangladeshi business owners are operating on the social media giant, Facebook.





A rise in digital shopping will naturally lead to a rise in digital advertising. Successful marketing campaigns are based on a good understanding of the target audience and knowing where they are. According to e-CAB most of the e-commerce buyers are city centric, where 80 percent of the buyers belong from Dhaka, Gazipur and Chattogram. With people spending increasing amounts of time on social media, the post-Covid reality customers can be found right there. And as more businesses move to sell online, social media platforms are expected to be utilized even more to gather business leads and boost business activities.



As we adjust to the New Year, one thing is clear. Our shopping habits have changed forever. And the nature of businesses is to follow their customers and support them in finding a perfect product and service for themselves. This journey starts with social media ads.





Earlier, if somebody wanted to place ads on Facebook, they would have to go through the hassle of endorsing foreign currency on their credit card and then make the transaction. But with the appointment of Httpool as Facebook's authorized sales partner in Bangladesh, all these have become easy. Httpool supports advertisers and brands in their advertising efforts on Facebook, including providing a local payment option and ongoing consultancy support on running campaigns.





As businesses in Bangladesh start confidently walking the digital path, their renewed hopes and determined efforts will undoubtedly push the economy forward.



Sources:





1. https://www.lightcastlebd.com/insights/2020/06/17/covid-19-impact-industries-experiencing-growth-due-to-the-pandemic





2. https://idlc.com/mbr/article.php?id=192



SK. Nasir Hossain, Senior Executive-Media Relations , benchmarkpr









