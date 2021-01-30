They are humans and deserve to be treated equally





Have ever wondered what the special needs children think about themselves or how others around them look upon these people? Recognition, Nirmal Sarker's collection of poems, picks our curiosity to explore these children with impairments.





Why writes poems? - To recollect "powerful feelings and emotions", vent out bottled-up ideas, entertain others, or just to seek pleasure. Sarker, it seems, has written his poems intending mainly to share the unique experience he has been through at TDSB while working the children whose lives are intertwined with diverse autism spectrum disorders.





Divided into five parts-Recognition, Feeling, Miscellaneous, Nature, and Misconception- the poems in this collection articulate the desires and despairs, joys and sorrows, and expectations and frustrations of the children who are physically challenged or mentally retarded. The book kicks off with the title poem "Recognition" in which the speaker "I", labeled "disabled" and "treated negatively" by others, arouses our deep sympathy by posing a rhetorical question: "Am I unwanted?" and then continues with the emphatic assertion:





"No, I'm a human.





…… Many wishes haunt me like others.





I want to be a mother or a father.





Even a grandma or a grandpa."



In another poem "Tears of a Mom", the passionate wailing of a mother, termed by relatives 'a refrigerator mom' and her son "hopeless, dependent, abnormal", unfolds a mother's heart, a veritable natural fountain, from which the stream of love and affection flows constantly, no matter, how impaired the child is:





"Whatever he is, no matter; he is.





I'm his mom; he is from my womb.





He is cute and beautiful to me.





He's my heart"





The unfortunate mother's exclamation fills our hearts with parental love and affection, and, going deeper in understanding, we get emotionally motivated to extend our compassion for the so-called 'refrigerator mom'.



The poems in Recognition, straightforward and uncomplicated, are written in simple and unornamental language mostly in the form of short declarative sentences for the easy conveyance of messages. Expressions such as "I am a person with some impairment", I am different, not like all", "People say/I make some funny noises", "I hear whispers: Disability is a sin", "No one understands. /Complaints toward me flow." etc., in addition to displaying the simplicity of the speakers' language, expose their deeply felt desires and despairs, impairments and inequalities.



Repetition, the most prevalent literary device and a crucial element in Sarker's poems, distinctly serves a twofold function-it brings out the speaker's intense obsession and ensures the reader's emotional appreciation. Repetitions of lines or parts of lines, such as "I know I can't think…/I know I can't understand"/, "I can't bear my weight…/I can't play and fly…"/, "I'm S. I am S."/, "I hear: I'm blind. I hear: I'm deaf."/, "Do you know who my dad is? Do you know what he does for me? Do you know how he helps me?" etc., effectively convey the speakers' messages, raise their expectations, and, at the same time, create an incantatory effect to ensure the readers' more active participation.



Included within the five different parts of this collection are a few poems that embrace a wide range of themes including love, nature, pain and sufferings, nostalgia, old age, feminism, and inequalities. However, dividing the poems into five segments without a clear linking thread gives the impression of a loosely knit, stretched-out tapestry. The thematic unity, both within and across the parts, it may be noted, would have been better maintained by reducing the number of parts and arranging the poems in a slightly different way.



Recognition depicts the lives of those affected, in some way or other, by the six-letter word "autism"; often, they hear others whisper, "disability is a curse" and wish if someone knew the Mantra, the panacea that would cure them of the "curse". Recognition, as the poet himself asserts, "is an attempt to provide some missing ideas about people who have disabilities." The poems stir our feelings of love, empathy, and compassion, and we come to realize their state of being-what they feel about themselves and how others treat them. Thus, the title Recognition appears justified both from the protagonists' and the readers' points of view. The bottom line is the poet would like us to realize despite all their differences and limitations, the impaired children, like all others, are humans and deserve to be treated equally.







Reviewed by





Sujit Dutta, PhD





Professor of English & Communication





George Brown College





Toronto, Canada.







