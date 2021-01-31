Tributes to Sanjeeda Khatun and Qazi Sajjad Ali Zahir

Qazi Sajjad Ali Zahir and Sanjeeda Khatun.





Indian Republic day celebrations of the year 2021 will remain historical all around the Sub Continent. On this day government of India announced gratification to confer upon Padmashree to two reputed Bangladeshi nationals in their respective fields of activities. This honor by the government of India has been conferred upon them in recognition of their contributions to build up a prolific and dynamic Bangladesh to compete with neighboring India and also with other countries of the globe.







Sanjeeda Khatun is a prolific scholar in Bengali language and literature along with her melodious voice in the world of Rabindra Sangeet. She was born in the year 1933 on April 4. He earned his B.A.( Hons) in Bengali from Dhaka University in the year 1955 and later on M.A.( Bengali) from Viswabharati University, India in the year 1957. She joined Dhaka University in the Bengali Department. Later on, she did her Ph.D. in Bengali literature. But her perseverance towards the world of Rabindra Sangeet put Sanjida Khatun in the driver's seat in the field. Later on in gradual evaluation of her life, she founded Chayanat school of Music at Dhanmondi hub in Dhaka. She was also the founder of Bangladesh Mukti Sangram Shilpi Sangstha during the historic Liberation War in the year 1971.







Chayanat was founded way back in the year 1960 when the then East Pakistan was fighting vehemently to liberate Bengalis from the tyranny of the then West Pakistan forces. Till then Khatun seems to be very active despite her old age. In this regard one point we should always adhere to our mind that in the world of Rabindra Sangeet along with other vocal music there is no age barrier. With the blessings of The Superpower, she will be able to carry on her endeavor with ease and alacrity till the last breath of our life. While evaluating the life of Colonel (Retired) Qazi Sajjad Zahir Ali a dynamic and flamboyant ex-Army personnel of erstwhile West Pakistan and later on East Pakistan deserves this honor for his meritorious role in the liberation war of Independence of Bangladesh.





It is the instinct of the government of India to bestow honor to the talented Bengalis from Bangladesh as a token of reverence and recognition for their commendable contributions in their respective fields. I remember exactly seven years ago that means in the year 2014 when legendary Professor Anisuzzaman was crowned with the prestigious and honorable Padmabhusan by the government of India on account of his immense contributions towards the development of the Bengali language in both India and Bangladesh as well as in rest of the globe. Same way in the year 2021 the government of India has the privilege of confirming Padmashree to two talented Bangladeshis in recognition of their indelible contributions in their respective fields. Through this conferment of this coveted honor to Sanjeeda Khatun and Colonel (Retired) Qazi Sajjad Ali Zahir the relations between India and Bangladesh will touch upon new vistas of cooperation in diverse fields of activities.







Sanjeeda Khatun as already narrated above was born in the year 1933 on April 4. She is a post-degree holder in Bengali language and literature from Viswabharati University, Shantiniketan, India. Later on, joining Dhaka University as a teacher in the above department she became involved in the world of vocal music among which Rabindra Sangeet was her primary and profound interest. This she is continuing with gumption and gusto. Apart from the above, she was the founder of two prominent vocal musical institutions of repute in Bangladesh's capital city Dhaka.







Sanjeeda Khatun till date being a ripe aged lady of 87 years of age had the privilege of winning some of the prize awards prior to the current one Padmashree which has been conferred upon her by the government by the government of India. The details of the award are stated as follow:







Ekushey Padak for the year 1991 by the government of Bangladesh, Bangla Academy Literary Award for the year 1998, Kabi Jasimuddin Award , Lifetime achievement award for the year 2010 by fifth City Cell Channel 1 Music Award for the year 2010. Rabindra Award for the year 2010 by the government of Bangladesh. Padma Shree Award by the government of India was just announced on January 26, the day of celebration of the 72nd anniversary of Indian Republic Day. The said award is yet to be handed over to her.







Colonel Qazi Sajjad Ali Zahir was born in the year 1951 on April 11 at Chausai, Daudkandi Upazila, under Comilla district of erstwhile East Pakistan. He joined the erstwhile West Pakistan Army in the year 1969 as a young cadet. In the year 1971, he took training as a senior cadet in the Kakul Military Academy in West Pakistan. It was in the year when Colonel Zahir was commissioned in the Artillery Corps of the Pakistan Army around August 1971 around that time the Bangladesh Liberation War began. When the Liberation War began Colonel Zahir left West Pakistan Army and joined Indian Army in September 1971. His mission was to help Indian Army to liberate the then East Pakistan from the tyranny of West Pakistan which ultimately became the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh. Colonel Zahir was responsible to honor the veteran Indian Army Soldiers who have contributed a lot towards the Independence of Bangladesh. Along with him, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed was also equally responsible in this regard.







At the present juncture, Colonel Zahir is the director of the Bangladesh Army History Project. He regularly gives a lecture to all schools, colleges, and Universities to upgrade the modern generation Bangladeshis so that they develop feelings of nationalism for their country. He was responsible for the creations of different documentaries for Bangladesh Television. He is also the inventor of the radio magazine program Darpan (Image) and Muktijuddho Amar Ahankar (Pride of our Liberation Struggle). He is also known as Bir Protik.







He wrote around 49 books in his vast life but as the names are not available from the Data bank hence could not be given. He is a true friend of neighboring India which Bengalis and others from India dearly cherish. He also gracefully recollects the contributions by the government of India towards the Independence of Bangladesh.







It was on the Victory Day Celebrations organized by the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission Colonel Zahir gave a wonderful recollection of those tough days. I had the pleasure of listening to him. He is no doubt a well-versed reader on all subjects and a prolific speaker of repute.







Summing up the above views by me one point can be surmised that the government of India did the right in honoring those two great personalities with Padmashree which they sincerely deserve. My glowing reverence remains upon them forever thereby relations between the two nations will further strengthened in the upcoming days of our life.





The writer is a freelance contributor based in Kolkata.

