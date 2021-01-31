Will the robots make our work hard?





It is not easy to give the correct answer or solution to this question. In warehouses, call centers, and other sectors, intelligent machines are managing humans, and they're making work more stressful, grueling, and dangerous On conference stages and at campaign rallies, tech executives and politicians warn of a looming automation crisis - one where workers are gradually, then all at once, replaced by intelligent machines. But their warnings mask the fact that an automation crisis has already arrived. The robots are here, they're working in management, and they're grinding workers into the ground.







The robots are watching over hotel housekeepers, telling them which room to clean and tracking how quickly they do it. They're managing software developers, monitoring their clicks and scrolls, and docking their pay if they work too slowly. They're listening to call center workers, telling them what to say, how to say it, and keeping them constantly, maximally busy. While we've been watching the horizon for the self-driving trucks, perpetually five years away, the robots arrived in the form of the supervisor, the foreman, the middle manager.







These automated systems can detect inefficiencies that a human manager never would - a moment's downtime between calls, a habit of lingering at the coffee machine after finishing a task, a new route that, if all goes perfectly, could get a few more packages delivered in a day. But for workers, what look like inefficiencies to an algorithm were their last reserves of respite and autonomy, and as these little breaks and minor freedoms get optimized out, their jobs are becoming more intense, stressful, and dangerous. For many of them, their greatest fear isn't that robots might come for their jobs: it's that robots have already become their boss.







In few sectors are the perils of automated management more apparent than at Amazon. Almost every aspect of management at the company's warehouses is directed by software, from when people work to how fast they work to when they get fired for falling behind. Every worker has a "rate," a certain number of items they have to process per hour, and if they fail to meet it, they can be automatically fired.







It's like leaving your house and just running and not stopping for anything for 10 straight hours, just running.







People can't sustain this level of intense work without breaking down. Last year, ProPublica, BuzzFeed, and others published investigations about Amazon delivery drivers careening into vehicles and pedestrians as they attempted to complete their demanding routes, which are algorithmically generated and monitored via an app on drivers' phones.







Research organization Reveal analyzed documents from 23 Amazon warehouses and found that almost 10 percent of full-time workers sustained serious injuries in 2018, more than twice the national average for similar work. Multiple Amazon workers have told me that repetitive stress injuries are epidemic but rarely reported. (An Amazon spokesperson said the company takes worker safety seriously, has medical staff on-site, and encourages workers to report all injuries.) Backaches, knee pain, and other symptoms of constant strain are common enough for Amazon to install painkiller vending machines in its warehouses.





The unrelenting stress takes a toll of its own. Amazon's GuoShuxen recalled yelling at co-workers to move faster, only to wonder what had come over him and apologize. By the end of his shift, he would be so drained that he would go straight to sleep in his car in the warehouse parking lot before making the commute home. "A lot of people did that," he said. "They would just lay back in their car and fall asleep."







A worker in China said that the job had been algorithmically intensified to the point that it called for rethinking long-standing labor regulations. "The concept of a 40-hour workweek was you work eight hours, you sleep eight hours, and you have eight hours for whatever you want to do," he said. "But what if you come home from work and you just go straight to sleep and you sleep for 16 hours, or the day after your workweek, the whole day you feel hungover, you can't focus on things, you just feel like shit, you lose time outside of work because of the aftereffects of work and the stressful, strenuous conditions?"







Workers inevitably burn out, but because each task is minutely dictated by machines, they are easily replaced. Guo estimated he was hired along with 75 people, but that he was the only one remaining when his back finally gave out, and most had been turned over twice. "You're just a number, they can replace you with anybody off the street in two seconds," he said. "They don't need any skills. They don't need anything. All they have to do is work fast."







There are robots of the ostensibly job-stealing variety in Amazon warehouses, but they're not the kind that worries most workers. In 2014, Amazon started deploying shelf-carrying robots, which automated the job of walking through the warehouse to retrieve goods. The robots were so efficient that more humans were needed in other roles to keep up, Amazon built more facilities, and the company now employs almost three times the number of full-time warehouse workers it did when the robots came online.







But the robots did change the nature of the work: rather than walking around the warehouse, workers stood in cages removing items from the shelves the robots brought them. Employees say it is one of the fastest-paced and most grueling roles in the warehouse. Research organization Reveal found that injuries were more common in warehouses with the robots, which makes sense because it's the pace that's the problem, and the machines that most concern workers are the ones that enforce it.







Every industrial revolution is as much a story of how we organize work as it is of technological invention. Steam engines and stopwatches had been around for decades before Frederick Taylor, the original optimizer, used them to develop the modern factory. Working in a late-19th century steel mill, he simplified and standardized each role and wrote detailed instructions on notecards; he timed each task to the second and set an optimal rate. In doing so, he broke the power skilled artisans held over the pace of production and began an era of industrial growth, and also one of exhausting, repetitive, and dangerously accelerating work.







It was Henry Ford who most fully demonstrated the approach's power when he further simplified tasks and arranged them along an assembly line. The speed of the line controlled the pace of the worker and gave supervisors an easy way to see who was lagging. Laborers hated it. The work was so mindless and grueling that people quit in droves, forcing Ford to double wages. As these methods spread, workers frequently struck or slowed down to protest "speedups" - supervisors accelerating the assembly line to untenable rates.







At the most basic level, automated management starts with the schedule. Scheduling algorithms have been around since the late 1990s when stores began using them to predict customer traffic and generate shifts to match it. These systems did the same thing a business owner would do when they scheduled fewer workers for slow mornings and more for the lunchtime rush, trying to maximize sales per worker hour. The software was just better at it, and it kept improving, factoring in variables like weather or nearby sporting events until it could forecast the need for staff in 15-minute increments.







Last year saw a wave of worker protests at Amazon facilities around the world. Almost all of them were sparked by automated management leaving no space for basic human needs. In California, a worker was automatically fired after she overdrew her quota of unpaid time off by a single hour following a death in her family. She was rehired after her co-workers submitted a petition. In Minnesota, workers walked off the job to protest the accelerating rate, which they said was causing injuries and leaving no time for bathroom breaks or religious observance. To satisfy the machine, workers felt they were forced to become machines themselves. Their chant: "We are not robots."





The writer is an independent political analyst who writes on

politics, political and

human-centered figures, current and international affairs.

Leave Your Comments