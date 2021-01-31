Diner Sheshe





"For 10 years, I was away from home for my studies. Last year, after completing my Masters, I finally returned to my parents. And it didn't take too long for me to realise that Mom and Dad barely spent any quality time with each other! Dad's a workaholic-he'd leave early and return home only after 10 PM. He had his morning chai with us but even then, he'd only be talking about his factory. And Mom is a homemaker; unhe apne kitchen se fursat hi nahi milti thi.







Often, I'd see Mom approach Dad for something but she'd restrain herself because either my brother or Dada-Dadi were around. I decided to do something so that they could take some time out for each other. And soon, I got the perfect opportunity for it-their 25th anniversary! I immediately began planning the details!





25 days before, I put a note saying '25 days to go' and a chocolate on their bed along with their wedding photo. Mom thought Dad wrote the note and Dad thought Mom had written it; they were both so happy! Until then, neither of them had even realised that their 25th anniversary was coming up.





On D-day, I sprinkled rose petals outside there's room all the way to the living room. Dad was so thrilled; Mom's face flared red like ketchup! As soon as they came down to the living room, I yelled, 'Surprise!' and Dada-Dadi and Bhai started singing Papa's favourite song, 'Ae meri zohra jabeen'! That was it-Mom burst into happy tears! Then, we sent Mom and Dad back into their room; I'd set up a small date for them there, with dinner and a cake! As they headed up, I yelled, 'Aaj toh factory ki chutti karni hi padegi!' and Dad retorted, 'Koi shak?'







In the last 25 years, that was probably the only day that Mom and Dad spent together, alone; I'd never seen them happier! They've finally agreed to do one date night every month. They may be our parents, but they're still just two people in love… I mean, ek date night toh banta hai na?!"





Humans of Bombay, Fb





