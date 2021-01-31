Worldwide waffling





The 63nd Annual Grammy Awards were postponed. They were supposed to take place at the end of January, as they do every year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, "music's biggest night" was postponed until March 14. The awards show is intended to showcase and honor the talents and contributions of the best musicians across all genres active in the recording industry. While many of the 2021 Grammy nominees top the Billboard charts and are some of the best-selling musicians today, only a few rank among the best-selling artists ever.











Astra Zeneca offered eight million more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union to try to defuse a row over supplies, but the bloc said that was too far short of what was originally promised, an EU official told Reuters. The Anglo-Swedish firm unexpectedly announced cuts in supplies to the EU last week, citing production problems at a Belgian factory, triggering a furious response from the bloc.







EU officials said that meant a 60% cut to 31 million doses in the period to the end of March, a major blow for its 27-member countries which are already lagging vaccination campaigns in Israel, Britain and the United States. The EU official directly involved in the talks said AstraZeneca offered earlier this week to increase deliveries to possibly 39 million doses in the first quarter, but that was deemed inadequate. The size of the AstraZeneca's offer has not previously been reported.









Regulators authorized Astra Zeneca's coronavirus vaccine for use in adults throughout the European Union, amid criticism the bloc is not moving fast enough to vaccinate its population. The European Medicines Agency's expert committee unanimously recommended the vaccine to be used in people 18 and over, although concerns had been raised this week that not enough data exist to prove it works in older people, and some countries indicated they may not give it to the elderly.









Biden's actions included stopping construction of Trump's signature border wall, and temporarily pausing some deportations. A large wave of migrants could lead to another humanitarian crisis at the southern border similar to the ones in 2018 and 2019, analysts say. A humanitarian crisis at the border, especially so soon into his presidency, would most likely derail much of Biden's pro-immigration agenda including his top goal: passing immigration reform legislation that offers legalization and citizenship to millions of undocumented immigrants. "





It absolutely could send large waves of asylum seekers and unauthorized immigrants to the border," said Nowrasteh, director of immigration studies at the Libertarian Cato Institute. "I think it would undermine most of (Biden's) plans. …The research in political psychology is very clear on this. American voters want order on the border. They don't mind if the border is relatively open so long as it's orderly and controlled."









Leave Your Comments