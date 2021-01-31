Haval's new pick-up launched in Dhaka



The automotive company Haval unveiled its luxury pick-up "POER" in Dhaka on Saturday. Ace Autos, the exclusive distributor of Haval SUVs, launched the country's first luxury pick-up at its showroom in Tejgaon, read a press release published by Haval.





Internationally renowned fashion designer Bibi Russell formally launched the POER brand while lead singer of renowned rock band Miles Shafin Ahmed and (Retd) Brig gen Md Nasim Akhter were present at the launching. The chairperson of Ace Autos Professor Hazera Nazrul was also present during the launch. Azharul Islam, CEO of Ace Autos, said: "Bangladesh has always been one of the markets where light pickup is very successful.



Haval has presented a global new generation of intelligent safe pickup in both Commercial and Luxury versions having a rugged appearance and exquisite interior with European safety standards. The POER pickup features a properly good eight-speed auto from German ZF and are proper 4x4s, with low-range gearing and a locking rear differential, coupled with fuel saving technologies make it an environment friendly vehicle.







For safety it has got AEB, blind spot assist, and rear-cross traffic assist, seven airbags including one between the two front seats, a 360-degree camera and more. It boasts all the features of a luxury SUV such as sunroof, Apple Car Play, F1 Style Paddle Shifter, Push Start/Stop, Leather seats, Cruise control, EPB & Auto Brake Hold while giving it all the capabilities of a pickup. POER has been designed by ex-Range Rover design head Phil Simmons and Engineered by former Lexus-Toyota Chief engineer Suguya Fukusato. The 2021 P series POER pickup special limited time price offer starts from Tk36 lakh and is available in different color options.







