United Hospital Limited honors Runu Veronica Costa



Runu Veronica Costa, the first person to receive the COVID vaccine in Bangladesh, has recently added another chapter to the glorious history of Bangladesh. Her bold and firm decision has been applauded by everyone in the country, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Runu was ceremoniously applauded at United Hospital on 30th January Saturday which is her second home, her first workplace where she started her professional learning.







Chief Consultant Cardiac Surgery Dr Jahangir Kabir and Senior Consultant Cardiac Anaesthesia Dr Shahid Ahmad Chowdhury, who groomed Runu since her initial nursing days at Cardiac ICU of United Hospital, fondly remembered and reminisced about her dedication, focus and efficiency. Mohammad Faizur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of United Hospitals Limited, presented Runu Veronica Costa with flowers and gifts.







He praised Runu's courageous commitment and ethics and asked her to uphold the high standard of professionalism at her current workplace Kurmitola General Hospital, where she is working now. Dr. Shagufa Anwar, the Director of Communication and Business Development of United Hospital Limited, spoke at the beginning of the program lauding Runu for her selfless act.



Runu Veronica Costa got emotional while talking about her journey at United Hospital as she grew in her professional career reaching this height today to be able to contribute for country's betterment. The program was attended by senior management personnel, doctors, nurses and members of other departments, to congratulate the courageous role played by Runu Veronica Costa.









