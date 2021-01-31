Do not gather at schools for results: Edu Ministry

The photo was taken from a school premises in Dhaka. -Zahidul Islam



The Education Ministry in a circular has strictly asked students and their guardians not to congregate in person at schools or educational institutes for the results of the HSC and equivalent exam results, that are due on Saturday, Jan 30th. In any case the results will be published online. Those who are interested may also register to receive the results through SMS. To do so they should send the following message to 16222: HSC< >Board name (First 3 letters) <> Roll<>2020, reports UNB.







The online results will be published at www.educationboardresults.gov.bd. Results will also be available through the concerned education boards. They will be announced from the International Mother Language Institute in Segunbagicha. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join the program to announce results. Education Minister Dipu Moni will receive the results on behalf of the government.



