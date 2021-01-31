Art can boost people to people ties: Viet Chien



Art and culture can strengthen people-to-people relations between Vietnam and Bangladesh, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien on Saturday. "People-to-people relation is the most important because it'll last longer. Relations between the two governments and countries can change but the ties between the people of two countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam will last forever," he said, reports UNB.





Ambassador Viet Chien put emphasis on promoting art and culture of the two friendly countries while visiting the ongoing two-month long group art exhibition titled "Sheikh Hasina: On the Right Side of History" at Cosmos Centre in the city. Deputy Managing Director of Cosmos Group Masud Jamil Khan welcomed the Ambassador and briefed him on the exhibition. "During my stay here as Ambassador, I'll try to strengthen this type of [people-to-people] relations. So, I'll try to consolidate the relations between the artists of Vietnam and Bangladesh to this end," he said.







Viet Chien said very few people in Vietnam know about the art and culture of Bangladesh while the people in Bangladesh also do not know that much about Vietnam's culture. "Why can't we present each other and know each other and get closer to each other? This relationship between us will be strengthened and we'll get closer and be friends to each other and will grow together. This very important and I'll try my best to make it happen," the Ambassador said.





He thanked Gallery Cosmos for organizing a wonderful exhibition featuring Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and providing him with the chance to know about her. Ambassador Viet Chien highly appreciated Sheikh Hasina's contributions to Bangladesh's tremendous development.Ambassador Viet Chien also praised UNB, a sister concern of Cosmos Group, saying he regularly visits its site for news and information about Bangladesh.







