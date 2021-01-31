CDC orders sweeping US transport mask mandate as COVID-19 rages

Travelers wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the corona virus disease (COVID-19) reclaim their luggage at the airport in Denver, Colorado, US. -Reuters



The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a sweeping order late Friday requiring the use of face masks on nearly all forms of public transportation Monday as the country continues to report thousands of daily COVID-19 deaths.





The order, which takes effect at 11:59 p.m. EST on Monday (0459 GMT Tuesday), requires face masks to be worn by all travelers on airplanes, ships, trains, subways, buses, taxis, and ride-shares and at transportation hubs like airports, bus or ferry terminals, train and subway stations and seaports. President Joe Biden on Jan. 21 ordered government agencies to "immediately take action" to require masks in airports and on commercial aircraft, trains and public maritime vessels, including ferries, intercity bus services and all public transportation.





Under Donald Trump, who was president until Jan. 20, a CDC push to mandate masks in transit was blocked and the agency instead only issued strong recommendations for mask use. Trump also rejected efforts by Congress to mandate mask use. "Requiring masks on our transportation systems will protect Americans and provide confidence that we can once again travel safely even during this pandemic," said the 11-page order signed by Marty Cetron, director for CDC's Division of Global Migration and Quarantine.





The CDC order says airlines and other operators must "at the earliest safe opportunity, disembark any person who refuses to comply." Federal agencies must submit plans no later than Friday to enforce a separate Biden order requiring masks in all federal building and on all federal lands. A Jan. 24 White House memo says domestic travel for federal employees "should be limited to only mission-critical trips," and occupancy at federal offices should be limited to 25% during "periods of high community prevalence."









---Reuters, Washington







