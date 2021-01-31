Tamai Club organized a badminton tournament



The final match of the Badminton Tournament 2021 organized by Tamai Club Limited was held at 7 pm on Friday at Tamai Multipurpose High School grounds. Hasibul Alam, BPM Police Super Sirajganj was there as the chief guest. Golam Mostafa Officer in Charge of Belkuchi Police Station was present as the special guest.







Chala team and Gopalpur team participated in the final match of Tamai Club Limited Badminton Tournament 2021. The winning team was given a crest and a prize money of Tk 20,000 and the losing team is given a crest and a prize money of Tk 10,000. The prizes were distributed by Risad Morshed, President of Tamai Club Limited.









--- Sirajganj

