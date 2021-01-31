ICMAB holds webinar, workshop



The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) arranged a workshop titled 'Cost Audit in Fertilizer Industry' at ICMAB's auditorium in the capital recently. President of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) AKM Delwer Hussain was present as the chief guest at the 'Cost Audit in Fertilizer Industry' session, said a press release.





Expert CMA BB Goyal, Advisor, Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) presented the paper in the webinar with ICMAB President Md Jasim Uddin Akand in the chair, told BSS. Past President of ICMAB ASM Shaykhul Islam FCMA was Present as the session chairman. Delwer Hussain said that CMA professionals can create a great impact by putting their expertise for ensuring clarity in various economic aspects.





The ICMAB president thanked the ICAI for their effective approach of cooperation. Abu Sayed Md Shaykhul Islam also gave speech and highlighted about the necessity of cost audit in all relevant sector of the economy. ICMAB Treasurer, Md Ali Haider Chowdhury moderated the entire program connecting the audience and discussants and also gave his analysis regarding the occasion. A large number of members participated in the workshop physically and through a webinar.

