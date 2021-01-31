Bumper potato production likely in Panchagarh



The cultivators and the local officials of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) are expecting a bumper potato production in the district this season. Department of Agriculture Extension sources said a total of 9750 hectares of lands have been brought under potato cultivation in the district with the production target of 2,24,250 tons of potato.





The farmers are cultivating the crop taking logistic support from the field-level officers of the DAE, told BSS. Agriculture officer of DAE Md Mizanur Rahman said the farmers have already completed necessary nursing of potato fields and tender plants of the crop are now growing beautifully amid favorable climatic conditions.Officials and experts of the agriculture related organizations are providing necessary suggestions to the farmers regarding the cultivation during the foggy weather.





The DAE and other agri-related departments and organizations provided quality potato seeds and other agri inputs to the growers to make the potato cultivation program successful. Potato cultivation is increasing every year in the district as a number of farmers have attained financial solvency and improved their livelihoods.

Leave Your Comments