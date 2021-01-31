14th Int'l Children's Film Festival kicks off



The 14th edition of International Children's Film Festival, organised by Children's Film Society Bangladesh (CFSB), begun in the capital yesterday. The festival will feature 179 films nominated from a total submission of 1,116 films from 81 countries. International Children's Film Festival will host films from 37 countries including Bangladesh, India, France, Japan, Italy, Iran, Australia, and China.





Information Minister Hasan Mahmud inaugurated the festival as the chief guest and State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid was present at the inauguration ceremony as the special guest. Morshedul Islam, renowned filmmaker and founder of CFSB, presided over the inaugural ceremony.The 14th International Children's Film Festival hosts film screenings at three venues in the capital - Shawkat Osman Hall at the Sufia Kamal National Public Library, Sufia Kamal Auditorium at the Bangladesh National Museum and National Art Gallery at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.







The films will be screened under International Competitive Film, Young Bangladeshi Film, Social Film Competition, Special Film Competition marking the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and New Normal sections. Several awards will be given in different categories including Child Filmmakers (Bangladesh and international), Young Bangladeshi Filmmakers, Social Film and International Competition of Films Made for Children. Also, the festival will feature four workshops and interactive sessions.





Noted director Amitabh Reza Chowdhury and Tahsin Rahman will conduct a workshop on direction and cinematography, while film critic and Dhaka Tribune Showtime Editor Sadia Khalid will conduct a session on scriptwriting. Also, acclaimed filmmaker Abu Shahed Imon will conduct a workshop on festival circuit and Ranjan Rabbani a session on production design. Popular singer Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, Sunidhi Nayak, Col Sajjad Ali Zahir, and first Bangladeshi woman conqueror of Mount Everest Nishat Majumdar joins the seven-day festival as special guests.Annually organised by CFSB since 2008, the 14th International Children's Film Festival ends on February 5.

