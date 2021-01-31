Junaid, Mamunul to lead Hefazat, Dhaka unit



Junaid Al Habib and Mamunul Haque have respectively been made president and general secretary of the 111-member full-fledged committee of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, Dhaka unit. With Hefazat acting secretary general Nurul Islam Jihadi in chair, Hefazat Nayebe Ameer Mahfuzul Haque announced the body at the auditorium of Makhjanul Ulum Madarasa in the capital on Saturday. Newly elected president Junaid Al Habib said, "There is no internal feud in Hefazat and there will be such nothing in future."



