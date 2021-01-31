Tourist police ensure safety for travelers



Tourism is has become a vital sector which hugely contributes to country's economy. The sector is currently 2.44 percent of GDP and the figure will be 7 in the days to come. With a view to ensuring safety and security of travelers in different tourist spots across the country, the government has introduced 'Tourist Police', a separate unit of police forces.Tourist police is committed to establishing safe environment, enhancing sense of security and providing legal assistance to the tourists. At the same time, this unit needs increased manpower as well as logistic supports for boosting services, sources said.





On January 26, a tourist informed the police headquarters through its official facebook, which is operated by the Media and Public Relations Wing of police headquarters that he was harassed by some youths. Against the backdrop, police members from Hatirjheel Police Station conducted a drive and arrested 16 youths, police headquarters said.







On January 27 again, uniformed and plain clothed policemen in a drive on Hatirjheel Lake and adjacent areas arrested 55 miscreants. With a view to upholding law and order for the tourists, police will take regular preventive initiatives in such tourist spots. Police urged the guardians to keep watch on their children so that they are not involved with such crimes, police sources said.





Tourist Police Unit Chief Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Morshedul Anwar Khan told The Asian Age, "We mainly focus on tourist spots. There are 104 tourist spots throughout the country and the number will become 1700 soon."Globally, some 25 countries are jointly working with a common interest of establishing a safe and sound tourist spots through a uniform framework, said DIG Morshed Anwar.





According tourist police DIG, tourist police unit consists of 1399 only manpower at present. In the days to come this number is to be increased, together with logistic support in order to proper function for upholding interest of tourists.The unit has two divisions -Dhaka and Chottogram. Chottogrm division consists of Chottogram, Hill tracts and Cox's bazar. Dhaka, Sylhet and Kuakata are under Dhaka division. Each division is divided into three zones.





