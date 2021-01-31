BNP liable for Papul's scam: Hanif



Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif has commented that Mohammad Shahid Islam alias Kazi Papul does not belong to the ruling party. He said, "Kazi Papul became a Member of Parliament (MP) as an independent candidate.







He amassed a great deal of money and assets through corruption during the regime of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). He did not commit these financial vices during Awami League's tenure. So, BNP will have to take the liability for Kazi Papul's scams." Mahbubul Alam Hanif made these remarks on Saturday while speaking to journalists at his residence in Kushtia.







Mahbubul Alam Hanif further said, "BNP is making false statements one after another about the election. BNP conducted elections of travesty during their term. BNP does not send any agents or voters to polling centers. BNP wants to make the Election Commission and polls controversial in this way."





Mahbubul Alam Hanif added, "There was no corruption over Padma Bridge. Imaginary corruption complaints were made regarding the construction of Padma Bridge. A Canadian court has proved that the corruption charges over Padma Bridge were false and groundless. BNP was behind making fabricated grievances about Padma Bridge."





Leave Your Comments