Momen congratulates his new US counterpart Blinken



Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has sent a message of congratulations to new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The US Senate confirmed Blinken's nomination by President Joe Biden last Tuesday. In the message, Momen expressed his disposition to work closely with his new US counterpart to achieve common goals of peace, development and security, according to a foreign ministry statement.





The top Bangladesh diplomat affirmed Bangladesh's willingness to work with the new US administration to strengthen ties, address common challenges and build on the progress and prosperity.He hopes that the new US administration will deport Rashed Chowdhury, the fugitive killer of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, for the sake of ensuring justice and rule of law.





The foreign minister thanked the United States for the strong political support and humanitarian assistance with regards to the Rohingya issue.He hoped that the Biden administration would be more proactive in the international efforts to resolve the crisis through safe and sustainable return of the refugees to Myanmar.Momen also called for more US investment in Bangladesh and urged Blinken to act for wider US cooperation in economic development, especially in the form of trade liberalisation.





He lauded the US return to the Paris Agreement, and hoped that the two countries would work closely to save the planet for the future generations. Bangladesh currently heads the 48-member Climate Vulnerable Forum.In the message, Momen invited Blinken to visit Bangladesh and attend celebrations of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu of golden jubilee of independence.







