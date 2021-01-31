Reopening schools may take more time: PM



Reiterating her call to countrymen to maintain health guidelines properly to contain the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said the government would reopen the educational institutions if the COVID-19 situation improves in February. "We would watch the situation in February. If the state in February remains well then we will reopen the educational institutions on a limited scale," she said, according to BSS.





The premier was addressing the results handover and publishing ceremony of HSC and equivalent examinations at the International Mother Language Institute, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban in the morning.She said the government would take necessary measures to reopen the educational institutions so the students can go to schools, colleges and universities.In this regard, Sheikh Hasina said they mull to do all possible measures "but for that, all people will have to maintain health protection guidelines properly to tackle COVID-19".





She urged the people to get prepared mentally to receive COVID-19 inoculation as the government has already started vaccination in the country.She mentioned the government made a deal to get COVID-19 vaccine paying in advance since the beginning of its research so it is possible to bring it in the country whenever it is invented and gets WHO's approval for use.The prime minister said she has already directed the authorities concerned that teachers and all people involved in schools, colleges and universities are given the vaccine as early as possible.





Earlier, Chairmen of 11 education boards - nine general boards, one madrasha education board and one technical education board - handed over their results.On behalf of the Prime Minister, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni received the results.Dipu Moni gave welcome speech at the ceremony while Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury delivered the closing remarks.Secondary and higher education division secretary Md Mahbub Hossain conducted the event.





Leave Your Comments