Facts to know before taking Covid 19 vaccines



A lot of countries including Bangladesh have meanwhile started administering Covid 19 vaccines on people. However, health experts have said that there are certain precautionary measures which need to be taken before undergoing Covid 19 vaccines.





People should consult doctors if they have fever or allergy before taking Covid 19 vaccines. Doctors' advice is also necessary if someone's disease preventive power is not strong enough. If someone is bleeding or sustains a serious injury before taking Covid 19 vaccines, this should also be consulted with doctors.





Precautions are also essential if someone is suffering from a critical ailment before taking Covid 19 vaccines. Pregnant women and women with breast-suckling babies should also speak to doctors before they take this vaccine.People with asthmatic problems should talk to doctors as well before taking coronavirus vaccine. The following side effects may appear in some cases after taking Covid 19 jabs.





a) Fever

b) Chills

c) Fatigue

d) Headache

If you have pain or discomfort, talk to your doctor about taking an over-the-counter medicine, such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen.





To reduce pain and discomfort where you got the shot:

Apply a clean, cool, wet washcloth over the area.

Use or exercise your arm.

To reduce discomfort from fever:

Drink plenty of fluids.

Dress lightly.





The first 30 minutes after vaccination are crucial to detecting and countering any severe side effects. Every person who receives a vaccine shot should be kept in observation for 30 minutes and arrangements for treatment of severe side effects must be made at hospitals and health centers, the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 (NTAC) in Bangladesh suggested recently.





Most side effects of vaccines are minor, such as swelling, fever or headaches and pain. However, a small number of patients may suffer from severe side effects, such as anaphylaxis, if they have allergic reactions, according to health specialists.





The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have advised people not to get the inoculation if they are allergic to any of the ingredients in the Covid-19 vaccines, and to consult doctors before getting the shot if they have histories of allergic reactions.





