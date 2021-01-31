Trade deficit reaches 6.5 billion dollars



Trade deficit in Bangladesh has reached 646 crore 50 lakh dollars during the first six months (July to December 2020) of the ongoing fiscal year. It is equal to nearly 6.5 billion dollars.Money laundering is one of the major reasons behind burgeoning trade deficit in the country. Moreover, import costs have by far exceeded export earnings.





Financial experts have said that the list of the top money launderers of Bangladesh and the amounts they transferred abroad illegally should be exposed. At the same time required steps should be taken by Bangladesh government without delay to retrieve the laundered funds from overseas, economists have commented.





Bangladesh's banking sector is inflicted with nearly 2 trillion taka defaulted loans including written off debts. Economists have remarked that most of the defaulted loans might have been laundered to overseas locations.Financial scholars have blamed extreme lack of good governance and accountability in the country's financial and banking sectors for the extensively rising figures of unlawfully transferred money from Bangladesh to foreign countries.





Different domestic and international organizations have underlined four reasons in broad terms for ceaseless money laundering which are absence of investment-friendly environment, worries about political instability, weak surveillance by the regulatory authorities and indomitable corruption.





Swiss banks, Global Financial Integrity (GFI) and International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) have meanwhile unveiled reports about the formidable dimension of money laundering from Bangladesh.GFI informed that 5270 crore dollars were laundered from Bangladesh during last seven years. On an average each year 64 thousand crore taka was illegally transferred from the country to overseas destinations in light of the figures presented by GFI.







Bangladesh is one of the top 30 countries wherefrom most of the money laundering takes place. Financial experts have referred to political influence and inefficiency of Finance Ministry and Bangladesh Bank as some more principal causes behind money laundering. In recent times it has been exposed by concerned sources that a powerful group of money launderers are making false shipment papers and fake invoices to facilitate illegal money transfer from Bangladesh to overseas destinations.







Under-invoicing and over-invoicing are another two ways utilized by financial culprits for transferring money to foreign countries through unauthorized channels. United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) published a similar report in recent times in 2019.





UNCTAD informed that most of the money laundering happens through false export and import documents. UNCTAD has also reported that the amount of laundered money in 2015 was equal to Bangladesh's 36% total tax revenue of that year. Reportedly letters of credit (LC) are being opened by some dishonest traders but the goods named on the LCs are not being imported. Economists have marked it as a major way of money laundering.





Prominent citizens have said that a list with names and particulars of several money launderers was unfolded by Panama Papers and Paradise Papers but no remarkable actions have been yet taken by the financial regulators in Bangladesh.Bangladesh is now facing the highest ever trade deficit and mounting import expenses which are vivid threats to national economy according to financial quarters.





Financial sources have said that Bangladesh became a member of Egmont Group headquartered in Canada in 2013 to exchange information about money laundering and terror finance. Egmont Group has 147 member countries. Bangladesh can seek cooperation from Egmont Group for bringing back laundered money.





Caretaker government's former adviser Dr. Wahid Uddin Mahmud said to The Asian Age, "These money laundering allegations should be investigated immediately. Finance ministry, National Board of Revenue and Bangladesh Bank can jointly conduct this scrutiny. Illegal money transfer cannot be stopped if stern actions against money launderers are not taken quickly."





Caretaker government's former adviser Dr. Hossain Zillur Rahman told The Asian Age, "The government should try hard to establish an investment-friendly atmosphere in the country to stop capital flight. Local entrepreneurs should be further encouraged to invest money at home."





Dr. Abul Barakat, President of Bangladesh Economics Association, said to The Asian Age, "Money laundering allegations should be investigated seriously to establish good governance in banking and financial sectors. Bangladesh Bank should clarify what steps have been taken to restrain money laundering."





Dr. Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) said to The Asian Age, "Bangladesh is a member of United Nations. Money launderers from Bangladesh are sending money to some specified countries which are UN members too. So, Bangladesh can identify those money launderers through UN.







Moreover, Bangladesh government can resort to international money laundering laws for nabbing financial scammers. Besides, Bangladesh Bank, National Board of Revenue and Anti-Corruption Commission can take strong actions against the perpetrators who are committing such monetary rackets."









