100% pass rate in HSC exams

Joy in corona age! Students of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa College celebrate their success in the HSC examination on Saturday. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA



All students have passed the Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent examinations of 2020 as the government took a decision to give auto-pass due to the coronavirus pandemic.





"A total of 1, 61,807 students out of 13, 67,377 examinees in HSC and its equivalent examinations achieved GPA-5. All of 13,67,377 examinees have passed in the examinations, " Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni told a press conference on HSC and equivalent results at International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka on Saturday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiled the results through videoconferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban.





Education Minister Dipu Moni received a summary of the results on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from the chairmen of the education boards.Last year's HSC and equivalent exams were scheduled to begin on Apr 1 but were eventually cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The government subsequently decided to grade the students using a stop-gap system of averaging the scores of their JSC and SSC assessments.



