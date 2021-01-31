Covid-19: Global cases top 102,525,801





The total global case count of Covid-19 reached 102,525,801 as of Sunday morning while the death toll stood at 2,217,746, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





As per the JHU data, the US remained the worst hit country in the number of cases and deaths as over 26 million people have been infected with the virus.





The US has registered 26,067,807 cases with 439,420 deaths as of Sunday morning.





A new variant of coronavirus emerged Thursday in the United States, posing yet another public health challenge in a country already losing more than 3,000 people to Covid-19 every day, reports AP.





Brazil reported 1,279 deaths from Covid- 19 in the past 24 hours till Saturday, taking its death toll to 223,945, its Health Ministry said.





Meanwhile, 58,462 new cases of Covid-19 were detected, bringing its nationwide tally to 9,176,975.





Brazil has the world's second-highest Covid-19 death toll, the second only to the United States, and the third-largest outbreak, after the United States and India.





The country is experiencing a second wave of Covid-19, with cases and deaths on the rise since December.





India's Covid-19 tally rose to 10,733,131 on Saturday as 13,083 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the federal health ministry.





According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 154,147 as 137 Covid-19 patients died since Friday morning.





Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up Covid-19 testing facilities across the country, as over 195 million tests have been conducted so far.





Two types of vaccines are being administered to people in India. While the Covishield vaccine, made by the Serum Institute of India (SII), was supplied to all states, the Covaxin vaccine, made by the Bharat Biotech International Limited, was supplied to only 12 states.





Situation in Bangladesh





The health authorities in Bangladesh confirmed 17 more new coronavirus-related deaths and 363 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8 am on Saturday.





With the fresh ones, the total number of deaths from the deadly virus in the country reached 8,111 while the mortality rate stands at 1.52 percent, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in a handout.





It said the Covid-19 infection rate in the country is now 3 percent.





Meanwhile, the new cases pushed up the national tally to 534,770 while the current overall detection rate is 14.69 percent. Until this morning, 479,297 patients (89.63 percent of the total reported cases) have recovered.





So far, 3,639,497 samples have been tested, including 12,084 in the past 24 hours. Bangladesh reported its first Coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18 last year.





Earlier on Friday, the country recorded 454 coronavirus cases and only seven fatalities.





Vaccination in Bangladesh





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched a Covid-19 vaccination drive at Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital on January 27.





Health Minister Zahid Maleque said at the launch that “70 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines are now available in the country. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is the safest one in the world".





For getting a shot, one needs to register on www.surokkha.gov.bd.





For now, the vaccination program will be limited to five centers in the capital and nationwide inoculation will start in early February.





Mass Vaccination in Bangladesh





A day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Covid-19 vaccination program in Bangladesh, the Health Ministry on Thursday rolled out the inoculation drive at five government hospitals in Dhaka.





At Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), Vice Chancellor Dr Kanak Kanti Barua kicked off the program in the morning by getting a shot of Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca-developed vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII).





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on January 27 inaugurated the much-sought Covid-19 vaccination program at a city hospital to check the coronavirus pandemic in Bangladesh. The national wide vaccination drive will start off on February 7.





Bangladesh first received two million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from India as a gift and then received five more million doses from the Serum Institute of India.





Leave Your Comments