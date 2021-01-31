4 including woman killed in Sherpur road accident





Four persons including a woman were killed in a head-on collision between a CNG-run scooter and a truck at Mirzapur of Bajitkhola Union here today morning.





Three of the deceased were identified as Md Selim Mia, 25, Jobed Ali, 25, Rokhsana Begum, 30. But, police could not know the identity of the remaining victim immediately.





According to Sherpur Thana officer in-charge Abdullah Al Mamun, the accident took place around 9am today on Sherpur-Jhinaigati highway.





The speeding truck collided head-on with the CNG, killing three on the spot and injuring two.





Locals whisked two seriously injured persons off to Zilla Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared one of them dead, the police official added.





Police recovered the bodies and sent to Sherpur Sadar Hospital for autopsies.





Filing of a case in this regard is underway.





Civil Defence sources said the accident might have occurred due to dense fog.

