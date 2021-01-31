Govt working for a welfare state by multiple safety net allowances : Dr Hasan





Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is now providing different kinds of allowances to more than 1.25 crore people with an effort to build a social welfare state.





“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government has brought more than 1.25 crore people under social safety nets coverage by providing different allowances aiming to build a social welfare state by 2041,” he said while taking part in the general discussion on a thanksgiving motion on the President’s speech in the House.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is not working to build a rich country by enriching it with resources, but developing a generation imbued with social values and humanity within the stipulated timeframe, said the minister.





Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,Hasan Mahmud said the country has already been developed at a stage of middle income country before the period of 2021 and now the government is working to build a rich country in the world.





Referring to introducing Husband abandoned women allowance, the Information Minister said the government has introduced husband abandoned women allowance which is even rare in the European countries.





Criticizing BNP-Jammat, Hasan said BNP-Jammat leaders are spreading rumors on various measures including vaccination to fight against the pandemic, adding that “But a number of ruling Awami League leadersincluding ministers had sacrificed their lives during aiding the people while standing beside them during the pandemic.





To face the corona pandemic, the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had taken elaborate measures including incentives of over Taka 1.23 lakh crore and 21 stimulus packages.





“Many countries even the developed countries in the world could not able to take any further steps to manage the pandemic, but the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was able to control the intensity of the pandemic for her pragmatic initiatives,” said Hasan also lawmaker of Chattogram-7.





In addition to this, the prime minister also has given food assistance to 7 crore people. Even an assistance of Taka 10,000 has also been provided to each journalists under the assistance package during the pandemic which was not being provided in the neighboring countries like India and Pakistan, the minister told the parliament.





Terming country’s GDP rate, he said although the GDP growth rate in the neighboring countries was negative while “It was 5.24 percent in Bangladesh.”





Moreover, according to the US-based Bloomberg media survey, he said Bangladesh ranked 3rd in the Asian countries and 20th in the world for sustainable management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

