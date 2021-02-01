Annual Development Program needs speedy implementation





Newly independent Bangladesh faced financial trouble in announcing the 1972-73 budget. The first budget was proposed by finance and planning minister Tajuddin Ahmed. The budget size for 1972-73 was Tk 786 crore. The total amount of expenditure for the Annual Development Program was Tk 501 crore. The amount of Tk 318.3 was allocated for the development projects all over the country depending on foreign aid. Many friendly states came forward to extend their helping hand in implementing the projects under ADP. The grants with long-term credits came from India, Soviet Union, Sweden, Canada, UK, West Germany, Japan, Denmark, and Holland. Subsequently, the 394 crore aid from foreign sources for Tk 525 crore ADP implementation in the 1974-75 fiscal year was highly expected. Around Tk 700 crore was targeted to get as foreign aid in executing Tk 794 Annual Development Program in FY 1975-76.







To note that the share of foreign funds in financing ADP allocations was more than 70 percent until 1979-80. It dropped to about 64 percent in the following two years and then again increased to about 80 percent in the next three years. The share was more than 90 percent in the fiscal year 1987-88 and 1990-91. However, it started to decline in successive years and was 66 percent in 1995-96. In 2000-2001, the estimated size of ADP was Tk 175 billion, about 43 percent of which were planned to have been financed by foreign aid.







The National Economic Council (NEC) approved Taka 2,05,145 crore ADP for the 2020-21 fiscal year giving the highest priority to the transport sector. Out of the total ADP outlay, Taka 1,34,643 crore will come from the local sources while Taka 70,502 crore or close to 35 percent from the foreign sources. Around 1,584 projects have been undertaken under 2020-21 ADP. The new ADP for the present fiscal year is Taka 12,224 crore higher than the revised ADP of the outgoing fiscal year 2019-20 which was Taka 1,92,921 crore. Besides, a total of 61 projects have been included in the list of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiatives in the current ADP. The new ADP for FY21 witnessed a record Taka 5,898.17 crore block allocation to spend that amount in case of any natural disaster or any national need. The block allocation is also 2.87 percent of the overall ADP allocation.





There observed wide criticism from time to time regarding ADP implementation. In the Bangladesh context, projects under ADP in every fiscal year take a huge time to be implemented. The reasons behind so delay in executing projects are many. It is important to note that many projects are suddenly undertaken based on political considerations. The projects had been taken without feasibility study for the pandemic situation. Recently, a reputed business daily reported that the government has included some 1,347 fresh unapproved projects of different ministries and agencies. The daily also said for the last fiscal year 2020, the government also incorporated a total of 1,287 unapproved projects without fund allocation and feasibility studies. It is being noticed that most unapproved projects remain unimplemented. Besides, the unapproved projects become a barrier for approved projects in respect of timely execution.







Under ADP in the current fiscal year, the megaprojects are the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project, the Paira Deep Sea Port Project, the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project, the Metro Rail (MRT Line 6) Project, the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, Matarbari Ultra Super Critical coal-fired Power Plant Project are among others. Considering the current need for economy, these projects need to be executed soon. The Padma multipurpose bridge is expected to bring economic momentum. The bridge would increase the national GDP growth rate by 1.2 percent and the gross product in the southwest region by 35 percent. It will create employment opportunities for 1.2 percent of the total labor force. Poverty reduction (national level) 1.9 percent per year instead of 1.1 percent. For the southwest region, the expected reduction rate would be 2 percent per year instead of 1 percent (World Bank Study).







At this moment, unapproved projects might add woe. The need for timely implementation of approved projects, which were done feasibility study earlier, is a must. . Data of the Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of the Ministry of Planning reveals that during the first six months of the current fiscal year, which is from July to December of 2020, only 23.9 percent has been implemented under current ADP. The slow pace of ADP implementation is not new at all. Delay also escalates the cost of projects the trend is being practiced for a long. What is worrying that ADP implementation is lowest in the last five fiscal years.











It is important to note that Bangladesh is set to face many challenges after LDC graduation. The economies under the LDC group had been enjoying some 136 different types of international support measures. Once, the country graduated all those measures are expected to be lifted. Bangladesh is likely to lose between 5.5 percent and 7.5 percent of its exports because of graduation. Besides, private investment, known as the driving force of our economy, was not grown as expected. The aggregate demand in this pandemic time has to be created anyhow. In absence of demand, the economy never rebounds. To minimize the demand and supply gap, the need for speedy execution of the ongoing projects under ADP is needed. Annual Development Program broadly helps to create employment, no doubt. To conclude, I am proud of our economy. The economy after fifty years of independence has so far gained the ability to execute projects under ADP with its own funding. Less dependency on foreign sources in implementing ADP indicates that macroeconomic indicators are at a satisfactory level.

