Diner Sheshe





"For 10 years, I was away from home for my studies. Last year, after completing my Masters, I finally returned to my parents. And it didn't take too long for me to realize that Mom and Dad barely spent any quality time with each other!







Dad's a workaholic-he'd leave early and return home only after 10 PM. He had his morning chai with us but even then, he'd only be talking about his factory. And Mom is a homemaker; unhe apne kitchen se fursat hi nahi milti thi. Often, I'd see Mom Approach Dad for something but she'd restrain herself because either my brother or Dada-Dadi were around. I decided to do something so that they could take some time out for each other. And soon, I got the perfect opportunity for it-their 25th anniversary! I immediately began planning the details!





25 days before, I put a note saying '25 days to go' and a chocolate on their bed along with their wedding photo. Mom thought Dad wrote the note and Dad thought Mom had written it; they were both so happy! Until then, neither of them had even realized that their 25th anniversary was coming up.





On D-day, I sprinkled rose petals outside there's room all the way to the living room. Dad was so thrilled; Mom's face flared red like ketchup! As soon as they came down to the living room, I yelled, 'Surprise!' and Dada-Dadi and Bhai started singing Papa's favorite song, 'Ae meri zohra jabeen'! That was it-Mom burst into happy tears! Then, we sent Mom and Dad back into their room; I'd set up a small date for them there, with dinner and a cake! As they headed up, I yelled, 'Aaj toh factory ki chutti karni hi padegi!' and Dad retorted, 'Koi shak?'



Humans of Bombay, Fb

Leave Your Comments