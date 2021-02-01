BCCC seeks apology from Pak govt



The Bangladesh Conscious Citizen Committee (BCCC) has demanded formal apology from the government of Pakistan for its army's brutalities and genocidal activities during the Liberation War in 1971. The platform also sought the trial of 195 war criminals. A BCCC delegation led by its Convener Professor Dr NC Bhowmik on Sunday handed over a memorandum to the prime minister of Pakistan through Pak High Commission in Dhaka. Md Salauddin, Dr Fazle Ali, Bashudev Dhar and Sujan Mia were present on the occasion.







Later, another memorandum was handed over to UN secretary general Antonio Guterres through the office of UN resident coordinator in Dhaka seeking cooperation from the world body to pressurize Pakistan to acknowledge their wrongdoings in Bangladesh's Liberation War.

Leave Your Comments