Polls campaign turns festive



Cumilla's Daudkandi municipality is said to be the main gateway to the port city of Chittagong and capital Dhaka. On the one hand, the onset of winter, on the other hand, the election of Daudkandi municipality is one and the same. Candidates' posters and festoons are strewn in the alleys of every ward including markets and shopping malls. Daudkandi municipality election is going to be held in the fourth phase schedule. This will be the first EVM voting in Daudkandi. Electoral amazement is prevailing in every ward of Daudkandi Municipality. Enthusiasm is working among the general voters.





Candidates are strategically praying for votes to avoid violence. The idea is that this election will be a fierce battle. Supporters of incumbent municipal mayor Naeem Yusuf Sein are determined to maintain the winning streak in this election battle. However, Nur Mohammad Selim and Mohammad Abu Musa, two independent candidates, are sweating in the field to break this mythical camp. 3 candidates are running in the polling station night and day to win the minds of the voters, adding to the minds of the voters.





The mayoral candidates are Naim Yusuf Sein, the current mayor of the municipality and the nominee for the boat symbol from the Bangladesh Awami League, Nur Mohammad Selim, the nominee for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) nominee, and Mohammad Abu Musa, a former highway-shaking student leader. AL candidate Naim Yusuf Sein said, 'I have provided employment to many unemployed youths in every ward of the municipality. During Covid19 I have made visible development in every ward of the municipality. I believe municipal people will choose me again.'







Nur Mohammad Selim Sarkar, the BNP-nominated candidate has been involved in BNP politics for a long time. He said, 'I am praying for votes with my leaders and workers from different sections of the people including the municipal market and different wards and I am getting spontaneous response from the people. I am hopeful that if the people can vote without any hindrance on February 14, the symbol of paddy will win through a ballot revolution - Inshallah. And at the same time, I am 100% sure of victory.'







Independent candidate Mohammad Abu Musa, who is contesting with coconut trees, is also going to the voters' houses. He is working day and night to win the election. His dream is to gift a model municipality. Mayoral candidate Mohammad Abu Musa said, 'I am fascinated by the love of the common people, including those who have well-wishers and friends. I am grateful to all of them.







I am participating in the municipal elections. I want the upcoming municipal elections to reflect the expectations of the people. If the people can exercise their voting right, then I am 100% optimistic about victory. I will present a model municipality to the people of Daudkandi if elected mayor.' The EVM system voting of Daudkandi Municipality will be held on 14th February. There are 31542 women and 15940 men voters of 9 wards.











---Liton Sarker Badol, Daudkandi





Leave Your Comments