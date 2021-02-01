Global Islami Bank launches 'Go Fast'

Global Islami Bank Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat cutting a ribbon to inaugurate the internet banking service at the bank's head office, in the capital on Sunday. Additional Managing Directors Md Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy M



Global Islami Bank has launched its internet banking Service "Go Fast" on Sunday. The bank's Managing Directors Md Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Directors Mohammad Shamsul Islam and Ataus Samad, Divisional Head, Branch Managers and other senior officials were present at the inauguration ceremony of the 'Go Fast,' said a press release. "Go Fast" is a full-fledged banking solution.







By using this internet banking service, the clients of the bank will be able to monitor account activities, view and print account statements, transfer funds to any bank account in Bangladesh and pay various bills. One can use this world class Internet Banking Service "Go Fast" by visiting www.globalislamibankbd.com

Leave Your Comments