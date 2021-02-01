ICMAB accords reception to 53 newly qualified CMAs



The Council of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) on Saturday accorded a reception to the students who successfully passed CMA final examination in June 2020 at ICMAB Ruhul Quddus auditorium.The Capacity Development Program was also launched by the Institute.





Commerce Secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin attended the program as the chief guest while President of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) AKM Delwer Hussain was present as special guest, said a press release, told BSS. Some 53 students who successfully qualified to achieve the prestigious CMA degree were warmly greeted and briefly introduced before the audience.





Congratulating the newly passed CMAs, the Commerce Secretary informed that during this COVID-19 situation, Bangladesh attained $20 billion as export earnings."Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had taken a prompt and courageous decision for which it was possible," he said assuring to take necessary steps for the development of this profession and the Institute.





AKM Delwer Hussain said that, CMA professionals can create a great impact by putting their expertise for ensuring clarity in various economic aspects. ICMAB President Md. Jasim Uddin Akond thanked all the honorable guests and participants, and congratulated the newly passed CMAs. ICMAB vice presidents Abu Bakar Siddique and Md. Mamunur Rashid, treasurer Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury spoke, among others, at the program. Former ICMAB presidents, council members, large number of fellow and associate members of the Institute and a large number of running students attended the program.

