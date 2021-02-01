Sussanne Khan welcomes new puppy, names her Purple Khan



Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has welcomed a new puppy into her family, whom she has named Purple Khan. Sussanne, who is pretty active on social media, took to her Instagram handle to handle to share this news with her fans. Sussanne shared an adorable picture of herself holding her 'princess', the puppy along with her son Hridaan. "





Hello Beautiful Purple welcome to our tribe. Zai n malzo's little princess. #PurpleKhan #jetblackshihtzu" she captioned the post. Recently, Sussanne was in the news when she was booked for violating social distancing norms at a club in Mumbai. Later, she took to her Instagram for clarification stating that she was not arrested.

