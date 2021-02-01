Diana Penty to make her Mollywood debut



After making a mark in Bollywood, Diana Penty has now set her sights on Mollywood. The actress will reportedly make her debut there in a film titled 'Salute', which will also star Dulquer Salmaan. The action film will be directed by Rosshan Andrrews and soon go on floors. In fact, the project was supposed to kick-start last year, but the coronavirus lockdown caused all film shoots to come to a standstill. The team is gearing up to commence shooting in the first week of February and release the film later this year.





Last year, Diana spent a lot of time with her family and even started an initiative, which collected and distributed essential kits to Mumbai police personnel. The actress said that she felt it was her duty to step up and help those in need during times of duress. Along with her team, they distributed thousands of essential kits to policemen in Mumbai.



On the work front, Diana will be seen next in 'Shiddat', which also stars Mohit Raina, Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan. Apart from that, she also has a music video in her kitty. The song, 'Challon ke Nishaan', will see Diana paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra. In an interview, the actress said that every film that she has starred in had taught her different things, both about herself as well as acting.





