Content more important than the size of the role: Ashmita Bakshi



Actor Ashmita Bakshi has been entertaining the audience with her roles in movies like Haseena Parkar, Fryday, and Bhaiyyaji Superhit. The actress believes that size of a role does not matter to her. Its the content that really important, giving an opportunity to make an impact with her acting skills.





On being asked if she agrees that only lead roles bring growth to a career, she says, "It was the situation a long time ago but not anymore. Now talent brings growth not roles.Now we have ensemble cast projects rather than just leads and supporting. Obviously lead roles have a huge responsibility as they have major parts to play, but supporting cast bring script to life so it a team effort always."





Further she talks about the kind of roles she wants to do next. She says,"I want to do such roles which can make an impact on the audience. Be it a 2-min role or a lead role I want that it should be good enough for the audience to remember me. And nowadays as there is so much content and platforms that I can experiment a lot and can bring the best out of it."





Leave Your Comments