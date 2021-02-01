Simon and Rebecca part ways after 29 years of marriage



Actor Simon Baker and his wife and actor Rebecca Rigg have called for separation after 29 years of marriage. The long-time couple, announced their split in a joint statement on Friday, reportedly. "We remain close friends and our three children will always be the most important focus of our lives," Baker and Rigg said in a joint statement. Baker and Rigg share three children including 27-year-old Stella, 22-year-old Claude, and 19-year-old Harry.







The estranged couple played love interests on the short-lived 1990s Australian soap. However, they actually met on a blind date in 1991. The two tied the knot in 1990s in two separate ceremonies. One took place in Australia and the other, a smaller ceremony, was held in 1998 on the beach in Carmel, California, with Stella, then five years old, in attendance.

