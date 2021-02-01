Selena releasing first Spanish album 'Revelación'



After a year spent under a lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Selena Gomez kicked off 2021 by honouring her Latina roots with a Spanish song and will now be releasing her first full-fledged Spanish album, 'Revelación'. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Times, Selena opens up about her heritage, singing in Spanish, and exploring the beauty and culture of India.







Asked her what prompted her to come up with the song and the songstress, who is known for heart-wrenching numbers, points out, "It is very special to me, as I got to connect with my heritage with the empowering track". Living up to expectations, "Da Una Vez" debuted at No 4 on the Hot Latin Songs chart and clocked her a second top-five spot. "





I couldn't be more excited to share 'De Una Vez' as I am targeting my fan base and my heritage, and I truly believe the song is a beautiful love anthem," adds the singer who also has other Spanish tracks to her credit. Hits like, 'Taki Taki', 'Un Año Sin Lluvia', 'Fantasma de Amor', 'Dices', 'Más' and the posthumous duet of 'Bidi Bidi Bom Bom' with her namesake, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, have already proved that language is not a barrier for her. "I think I sing better in Spanish," she quips.



Selena further adds, "It is about embracing my heritage as a proud Latina. I want to immerse in the culture and it is important to join forces with some of the industry's most influential Latin creators in order to communicate the purest vision possible." In keeping with this vision, Selena will be dropping her first-ever Spanish-language album on March 12. Titled 'Revelación', the album will feature several big-names in the Latin music scene, including Tainy, Albert Hype, Jota Rosa, and NEON16.







