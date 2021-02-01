12th Jatra Festival ends today

Shib Shakti Nattyoshongstha of Barishal performs at the 12th jatra festival at Experimental Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on Saturday.



The four-day long 12th Jatra Festival at Experimental Theatre Hall in Bangladesh Shipakala Academy (BSA) concludes today. With a view to promote and protect a popular traditional performing art form Jatra, BSA organised the 12th edition of the festival.





22 jatra troupes across the country featured this edition. The best troupes will be able to register themselves with the BSA under the Jatra Development Regulation 2012. BSA sources stated 117 jatra troupes have been registered from previous editions and 15 troupes got eliminated on various allegations.





The jatra performances were reviewed by Jatrashilpi Unnayan Committee. It was composed of S M Mohsin, Afsana Karim, Dr Afsar Ahmed, Taposh Sarkar, Milon Kanti De, Nasiruddin Yousuf, Mamunur Rashid, and each representative from Home Ministry, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, Education Ministry, Finance Ministry and Cultural Ministry.





Purnalaaka Chakma, assistant director of Drama and Cinematography said 'Jatra is a traditional performing art form of our country. BSA has been arranging this festival regularly for promoting the traditional performing art form across the country. Jatra troupes from across the country are participating in this year's festival. The best troupes can register themselves with BSA. The enlisted troupes will be able to stage jatra across the country without facing any problems'.





'Besides, the BSA is monitoring jatra troupes across the country and providing financial assistances to both jatra artistes and troupes,' Purnalaaka Chakma added. The festival closes with the performance of Dakhshinbanga Nattyoshongstha of Barishal, Sonali Nattyoshongstha of Bogura, Papiya Opera of Bhrammanbaria, Sajmahal Opera of Khulna, Madhumoti Opera of Tangail, and Shibpur Jatra Unit Narshindi.

