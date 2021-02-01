Ibrahim Khaled contracts coronavirus



Eminent economist and ex Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled has been hospitalized after contracting coronavirus. The renowned banker is now undergoing medical treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in the capital's Shyamoli.Sayed Ahmed, son of Ibrahim Khaled, requested the countrymen to pray for his father's speedy recovery.Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled was also the Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank.

